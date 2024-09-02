Scump reveals “best” SMG loadout to dominate Black Ops 6 Beta

The King himself has locked in the “best” SMG loadout for the Black Ops 6 Beta. Here’s what Scump is rocking early on to destroy lobbies with 100+ kill performances.

With the Black Ops 6 Beta now in focus, millions of players are hopping in and looking to stand atop the scoreboard in every lobby. While optimizing your settings is one way to get an edge, picking the best loadouts is far and away the most important step.

Right out of the gate, the Jackal PDW has emerged as one of the strongest guns in the game. You’ll be hard-pressed to join a lobby without it being the most common weapon shooting you down. So to even the odds, you might want to consider picking it up yourself and doing so with the right attachments.

Although our own Jackal PDW loadout is among the strongest picks today, Scump’s differs in a few key ways with regard to attachments and even the Wildcard selected. Here’s what the OpTic legend is running with early on in the Black Ops 6 Beta, and even putting up 100+ kill games with.

After a 101 kill game on stream, Scump took to TikTok to give the lowdown on his specific Jackal build in the Black Ops 6 Beta.

Starting off with the Compensator Muzzle and the Long Barrel attachments, these merge to improve your accuracy as a whole. Increasing the gun’s viability at medium range, you’ll be able to take slightly less favorable gunfights and still come out on top with these picks.

Next Scump has gone with the te Extended Mag II selection. While we picked the regular Extended Mag as to avoid the decrease in ADS Speed, Scump wants more ammo in every magazine to keep on piling those kills up.

Then comes the CQB Grip, a vital component that massively improves all manner of mobility-based stats like Sprint to Fire Speed and even Dive to Fire Speed. As Black Ops 6 is all about Omnimovent, this attachment should be a staple in just about any SMG build.

Last but not least, rather than going for an optic, Scump has selected the Balanced Stock to help keep the Jackal well-rounded, again boosting accuracy at range.

A quick rundown on the attachments can be found below:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

For the rest of the Loadout, Scump keeps things relatively simple. Any Pistol does the trick, while he recommends the Concussion and Semtex combo, along with the Assault Pack Field Upgrade to ensure you never run out of ammo.

As for Perks, the focus is on Enforcer picks to get the Speciality bonus. With the Perk Greed Wildcard letting him grab another, Scump gets three Enforced perks enabled in order to equip the Speciality. In this case, the specialty grans a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen after killing an enemy. A vital boost in this fast-paced build.

A quick breakdown of the rest of the Loadout can be found below:

Secondary: Any Pistol

Any Pistol Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Assault Pack Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk Greed: Gung-Ho

So that’s what the King is using to tear through lobbies in the Black Ops 6 Beta. While the Jackal has instantly shot to the top of the meta, there’s every chance that changes with a balance update before the Open Beta goes live on September 6.