Scump ranks Call of Duty's best SMG players of all time - Dexerto

Call of Duty’s ‘King’ has already cemented his place among the best SMG players in history, but here’s who Seth ‘Scump’ Abner highlights as his top competition among all-time greats.

When it comes to the best players in Call of Duty history, there’s no denying Scump should be in every conversation. The 10-year veteran helped build the Green Wall, secured X Games gold, won a World Championship ring, and took home trophies at dozens of events along the way.

Throughout his journey to the top, Scump has filled one role and one role only, that of an aggressive SMG player. While his career will be looked back on as one of the best of all time, who else comes close to matching his presence on any given map?

While discussing Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland’s move to the LA Thieves on the latest OpTic podcast, Scump was quick to praise the “generational talent” now under Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s banners. What soon followed was a shortlist of who he considers the best players to ever pick up an SMG.

“I consider [Huke] probably Top 3 – Top 4 Sub of all time,” Scump said to kickstart the conversation. Having played against Huke through much of his CoD career, Scump has spent more than enough time in the same lobby to know just how good he really is.

While the new LA Thieves star is still fairly young, Scump argues he’s already done enough to position himself among the best ever. “Huke is up there,” he added.

Also on the King’s list is former Luminosity Gaming MVP Johnathon ‘John’ Perez. Despite the former World Champ currently duking it out in the Challengers scene, Scump praised him as an all-time great SMG slayer. Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before John makes his way back to a starting CDL lineup.

Outside of recognizing his own accomplishments, Scump listed two final names to round out his list: none other than Atlanta FaZe’s ‘Tiny Terrors’ duo of Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr and Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris.

Just 20 and 21 years of age respectively, the young prodigies burst onto the scene and secured a world championship together early on. They’ll “eventually” go down as all-time great SMG players, according to Scump.

The relevant section begins at the 27:05 mark below.

Before this elite group hangs up the sticks, there’s still plenty of CoD left to play. New names could emerge and veterans could always turn some heads. By no means is this a definitive list set in stone forever. These are more just the names that immediately stand out to the SMG King.

Scump himself is all set to meet up with two of the players mentioned above in the very near future. OpTic Chicago takes on Atlanta FaZe in a matter of days as Dallas Home Series rages on.