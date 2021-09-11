Scump explains why he’s not buying a PS5 to play Vanguard beta: “It’s not worth it”

Call of Duty pro Scump explained why he won’t buy a PS5 just for extra time with the Vanguard beta, saying that it wouldn’t be worth it in the end.

The newest title in the Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard, is hosting an exclusive beta on PlayStation where players can get their hands on the game for the very first time. The PlayStation beta for Vanguard is running from September 10-13 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Any time a new CoD is in beta, players want to get their hands on it ASAP. Shroud, the pro-CoD player and popular Twitch streamer gave his opinion on picking up a PS5 solely for early access to the beta.

Scump on Vanguard beta

Scump‘s Twitch chat were wondering if the CoD legend would be picking up a PS5 just for the Vanguard beta, which only lasts for a few days.

He responded to the viewer saying, “Minimum 600. So yeah, 300 dollars a day, to play for two days. You know, it’s like, I just… It’s not worth it to me. It might be worth it to somebody else. It’s not worth it to me. And that’s my explanation. That’s just how I do things”

$600 is no doubt a hefty price tag for merely two days of gaming, and it’s unlikely many people bought a PlayStation 5 just to play the Vanguard beta earlier. The OpTic veteran no doubt has the cash to buy a new PS5 solely for Vanguard, but $600 for 48 hours of play is too rich even for his blood.

Vanguard is getting a full release on November 5, along with a few other opportunities to play the game before release. On September 16-17, Xbox and Battle.net early access beta will go live, along with a free beta for PlayStation players. Then on September 18-20, a free open beta will go live for everybody to enjoy.