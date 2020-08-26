Scump lays out what would make Black Ops Cold War the "perfect" CoD game

Competitive veteran Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has put together a new wishlist of everything he wants to see from Treyarch’s upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in order for the game to be “perfect.”

With the 2020 Call of Duty League Championships coming to an end this weekend, all eyes are pointed towards the future. Treyarch is next in line for the annual FPS franchise and a grand reveal of Black Ops Cold War is right around the corner in Warzone.

While the community waits with bated breath to see what the beloved developers have in store, Scump has voiced his requests for the 2021 title. We already know that the Chicago Huntsmen star wants to see some major shakeups to the competitive League. But what does he desire from the next game itself?

From basic adjustments to a change in team size, Scump has rattled off his own personal “wishlist.” Here’s everything he outlined in an August 25 sitdown with his former head coach turned mega-popular streamer Tyler ‘Teepee’ Polchow.

When asked what he most wants to see from the “future of Call of Duty,” Scump was instantly ready with a list of requests. “I want 4v4 Call of Duty,” Scump replied without hesitation. 2018’s Black Ops 4 saw the series jump from standard eight-player lobbies up to 10 instead. This carried through to Modern Warfare in 2019 as the first game featured in the CDL. It’s clear that this is the first thing Scump would revert for future games.

He continued by listing off a number of key factors that he wants added or removed in 2021. “We need good maps... and no squad spawns, please. Predictable spawns. No headshot multipliers. We also need a little bit of a higher time to kill.”

We’re still a few months out from the release of Black Ops Cold War, and Scump’s main wishes for the year are rather simple in his eyes. “Call of Duty is Call of Duty at the end of the day. We just need good, traditional maps, three lanes, 4v4, good spawns, good guns, good game modes, that’s really all [it] is.”

No advanced movement from previous iterations was another of Scump's requests. No “jetpacks [or] wall-running,” he explained. Just regular “4v4, boots on the ground Call of Duty” would appease the self-proclaimed 'King' in 2021.

The relevant section begins at the 29:20 mark below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npGIzGfRTSU

While Scump touched on the key gameplay changes he wants to see, he also mentioned one extra feature he wants reverted in 2021; the prestige system in multiplayer. Infinity Ward ditched regular prestige rakns, instead choosing to cap players at level 155 instead. If Black Ops Cold War is to keep players grinding, however, Scump believes it needs the old prestige feature back.

Only time will tell how much Treyarch is able to deliver on this wishlist. Luckily, Scump and the CoD community won’t have to wait much longer to find out: Black Ops Cold War is set to be revealed in Warzone on August 26, followed by another reveal during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event on August 27.