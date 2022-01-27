Scump highlights his crucial mistake that cost OpTic win vs LA Thieves at CDL kickoff

OpTic Texas star Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed a crucial mistake he made at the CDL Kickoff Classic that ultimately costed his team the all-important victory over Nadeshot’s LA Thieves.

OpTic Texas are tipped to be one of the best teams in the game during the 2022 Vanguard CDL season, but they were eliminated in their first matchup of the CDL Kickoff Classic by an LA Thieves team looking to prove themselves.

The two hugely popular teams met in the quarter-finals of the event, with OpTic getting a one-round bye and LA Thieves having to fight off pressure from Paris Legion in the opening match.

While many tipped OpTic to beat LA Thieves, they ended up losing 3-1, with the final map being a very closely-contested hardpoint on Tuscan.

A few days after the event, Scump booted up his Twitch stream and decided to watch their match back and give a bit of an insight. As it turns out, that map 4 loss might actually fall on his shoulders, by his own admission.

With scores close at 220-226 in LA Thieves’ favor, OpTic took control of the Hardpoint and, by all accounts, could have closed out the game there, as Scump explains.

He then points out the major mistake he made that ultimately resulted in their loss. “I probably shouldn’t have watched pinch from so far back,” he explained, pointing out that while Envoy eventually went there, he wasted a lot of time when he probably should have been helping his teammates.

To round out the map, Scump also points out at one point that they should have pushed the point slightly differently and cut into LA Thieves’ time.

Whether it would have worked, however, and resulted in an OpTic win, will forever be a mystery. Needless to say, Scump and the rest of the team will be watching these back together and learning from their mistakes going forward, especially if they want to really hit the ground running when the CDL 2022 season starts.