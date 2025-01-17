Scump fans furious as another game gives him a skin before CoD

Off The Grid gave Scump a skin, leading fans to question why Call of Duty can’t do the same for one of the game’s best players of all time.

The last time CoD created a cosmetic bundle for content creators, it didn’t go well. In June 2023, Activision was forced to remove NICKMERCS’ cosmetic pack from the in-game store after he shared a controversial Pride Month comment.

In support of his close friend, TimTheTatman then urged the CoD devs to remove his skin as well, and that wish was fulfilled. Since then, no other content creator skins have been introduced to the game.

Article continues after ad

Swagg added fuel to the fire by confirming that his custom bundle was scrapped due to the NICKMERCS incident.

Based on the troubled history, it’s unclear if we will ever see a collaboration with a streamer or former pro player happen again, but some fans believe that Scump should be the one to buck that trend.

Article continues after ad

CoD fans urge devs to give Scump a cosmetic bundle

Scump revealed that he got his first-ever skin in Off The Grid, coming to the free-to-play battle royale game on Monday, January 20. Fans slammed the CoD devs for not acting first.

Article continues after ad

“The fact it’s not CoD that did this first is just disgusting,” one fan responded. “Activision needs to respect the king and what he brings more.”

JGOD added, “CoD dropped the ball on this so bad.”

The ironic part is that Activision would inevitably make a lot of money by collaborating with Scump. The OpTic Gaming Call of Duty League watch parties consistently bring in more viewers than the official broadcast.

For example, Scump’s first watch party in January 2023 peaked at around 95,000 viewers, while the official broadcast topped out at around 63,000 views.



Scump has a massive following, and CoD fans are ready to spend whatever is asked to purchase his operator skin.

Article continues after ad

For more on CoD, check out everything we know about a rumored BO3 map coming to Black Ops 6 in a future update.