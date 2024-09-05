Scump dominates Black Ops 6 beta Twitch viewership beating Nadeshot, Swagg, more

During the first weekend of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta, COD legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner came out on top for Twitch viewership, beating out multiple world champions and top streamers.

Between August 30 and September 4, Call of Duty players were able to get hands-on with Black Ops 6 for the first time ahead of its launch on October 25, 2024.

The beta is always a big moment in the COD calendar and while it’s big for players, it’s also big for the content creators who want to get their new year off to the best start and see what they’re dealing with for the next 12 months.

With sentiment around Black Ops 6 being largely positive, it’s no surprise that the streamers are pulling in thousands of viewers — but, surprise surprise, it’s Scump who comes out on top for viewership for the first beta weekend, according to stats from SullyGnome.

Top 10 most watched streamers Black Ops 6 beta

Rank Streamer Hours Watched 1 Scump 718,587 2 Shotzzy 545,041 3 Symfuhny 339,507 4 TimTheTatman 315,903 5 Nadeshot 237,402 6 SkyrrozTV 138,064 7 Gotaga 122,663 8 Aydan 105,382 9 TeePee 104,174 10 Swagg 101,797

Scump beat out former OpTic teammate Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro for the top spot, with Shotzzy himself seeing huge growth in his stream during this offseason of the Call of Duty League.

Elsewhere in the top 10 is 2013 COD world champion Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow, French stars Skyrroz and Corentin ‘Gotaga’ Houssein, and long-time Call fo Duty streamers Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar.

Call of Duty League Scump was one of the most successful COD players of all time — and now he’s doing it on Twitch too.

Just outside of the top 10 was the likes of former Scump teammates, Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell and Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter and German streamer Stylerz.

There’s still another weekend of the beta starting on September 6, with players able to get a few days worth of games in for the last time before the game’s official launch, and it’s hard to imagine many COD streamers being able to compete with Scump’s numbers.