Call of Duty

Scump calls out pros over “glorified scrims” CDL Kickoff Classic tweets

Published: 29/Jan/2021 16:33

by Jacob Hale
Scump OpTic Chicago Call of Duty League
Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League OpTic Gaming Scump

OpTic Chicago’s Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has called out his fellow pros calling the CDL Kickoff Classic “glorified scrims,” saying it’s a “pussy perspective.”

The CDL Kickoff Classic was the first time fans got to see competitive Call of Duty matches in the 2021 Black Ops Cold War season, with each franchise playing one match against some of their biggest rivals.

There were a bunch of exciting matches and even some surprise results, firmly setting the tone for what should hopefully be a good year of Call of Duty League action.

That said, since there was no real reward behind this event — no prize money, no League seeding — some players perhaps didn’t take it too seriously. And Scump wasn’t impressed.

Scump chicago huntsmen cdl 2020
Call of Duty League
Scump clearly wants to prove something this season.

While discussing the kickoff event with fellow OpTic members Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards, and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper, Hitch mentioned Clayster’s tweet (below), which called the matches a “scrim.”

Scump didn’t take kindly to this, and immediately called out Clay and any other pros with the same mindset during episode 10 of the OpTic podcast.

“What a pussy perspective,” he exclaimed, making everyone laugh despite how serious he was being. “If you don’t want to win anything when the public eye is watching you… ‘Glorified scrim?’ No, it’s not.”

Explaining his point, Scump added: “This is the first match of the season. You want to set the tone with your team to carry out for the rest of the season. If you go out there and lose, your practice isn’t working.”

Topic starts at 11:03

Finally, he made the point that he just doesn’t understand the rationale behind the ‘glorified scrims’ sentiment. “I don’t understand how people would go into it with the mindset of ‘I don’t want to win this match.’ We went in [wanting] to win this match, especially because it was 100 Thieves.”

Clayster could understandably have had similar thoughts, taking his New York Subliners side to battle against the world championship Dallas Empire team that dropped him. Alas, it seems that wasn’t the case.

While there technically might not have been any real ‘meaning’ behind these matches, there’s no doubt Scump and his OpTic side went into it with a fire in their belly — and that should give fans a lot to be excited for as the season kicks off.

Call of Duty

Pay-to-win Warzone skin literally makes players invisible

Published: 29/Jan/2021 15:07

by Connor Bennett
Warzone characters getting ready to drop into Verdansk
Activision

Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone players have discovered a “pay to win” skin that lets them go invisible at certain ranges – and it’s incredibly annoying for enemies.

Ever since Warzone launched back in March, players have complained about a laundry list of issues with regards to new weapons, skins, and other add-ons. 

We’ve seen weapons from the battle pass deal more ridiculously more damage than their base self, players have complained about the all-black Roze skin being too difficult to see in certain situations, and there have been watches that shine through solid walls to give away locations.

Raven Software has gotten around to addressing a few of these issues, but whenever they get rid of one, a few more take their place. That’s the case with the Forest Spirit skin for Grinch, which can be found in the 1800 CoD Points bundle called Eloko. 

Infinity Ward
Warzone players have reported issues with different skins.

A few players have reported issues with seeing invisible ‘cheaters’ in their games – where their body is invisible, but their weapons can be seen flapping around.

It all seems to stem from this Forest Spirit skin. As YouTuber Scop3s shows, the body of the player using the skin disappears at different ranges depending on how you’re looking at them.

If you’re not aiming down sight, you’ll lose sight of the player – be it your teammate or opponent – at around 34 meters. After that, if you’re aiming in with a normal scope, you’ll lose sight at 55 meters, while sniper scopes will see the players invisible from around 125 meters away. 

As the YouTuber further demonstrates, even though the weapon you’re carrying is still somewhat visible, it’s incredibly hard for enemies to see over 125 meters away – especially if they’re panicking with the gas closing in. 

Given that it seems to be a buggy character model, rather than anything else, it shouldn’t be incredibly hard for the devs to turn around and fix. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see if they do anything soon.