Scump calls out pros over “glorified scrims” CDL Kickoff Classic tweets

OpTic Chicago’s Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has called out his fellow pros calling the CDL Kickoff Classic “glorified scrims,” saying it’s a “pussy perspective.”

The CDL Kickoff Classic was the first time fans got to see competitive Call of Duty matches in the 2021 Black Ops Cold War season, with each franchise playing one match against some of their biggest rivals.

There were a bunch of exciting matches and even some surprise results, firmly setting the tone for what should hopefully be a good year of Call of Duty League action.

That said, since there was no real reward behind this event — no prize money, no League seeding — some players perhaps didn’t take it too seriously. And Scump wasn’t impressed.

While discussing the kickoff event with fellow OpTic members Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards, and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper, Hitch mentioned Clayster’s tweet (below), which called the matches a “scrim.”

Lost 0-3 in the scrim to Dallas, back to the drawing board and we'll see them next week for some more practice. GG's to them! — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) January 23, 2021

Scump didn’t take kindly to this, and immediately called out Clay and any other pros with the same mindset during episode 10 of the OpTic podcast.

“What a pussy perspective,” he exclaimed, making everyone laugh despite how serious he was being. “If you don’t want to win anything when the public eye is watching you… ‘Glorified scrim?’ No, it’s not.”

Explaining his point, Scump added: “This is the first match of the season. You want to set the tone with your team to carry out for the rest of the season. If you go out there and lose, your practice isn’t working.”

Topic starts at 11:03

Finally, he made the point that he just doesn’t understand the rationale behind the ‘glorified scrims’ sentiment. “I don’t understand how people would go into it with the mindset of ‘I don’t want to win this match.’ We went in [wanting] to win this match, especially because it was 100 Thieves.”

Clayster could understandably have had similar thoughts, taking his New York Subliners side to battle against the world championship Dallas Empire team that dropped him. Alas, it seems that wasn’t the case.

While there technically might not have been any real ‘meaning’ behind these matches, there’s no doubt Scump and his OpTic side went into it with a fire in their belly — and that should give fans a lot to be excited for as the season kicks off.