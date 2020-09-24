Scump and H3CZ explain how to make the CDL bubble work

With rumors circulating that the Call of Duty League could implement a ‘bubble’ similar to the NBA for the 2021 season, many top pros and personalities have had their say. Now, Chicago Huntsmen’s Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez and Seth ‘Scump’ Abner have spoken out.

The bubble is something adopted by a number of sports leagues, most notably the NBA, in which teams can follow health guidelines by staying with their ‘bubble’ of people, with the intention of all staying healthy together and not engaging with people outside of your bubble.

In the immediate aftermath of the leak becoming public, Scump was one of the first to speak out, clearly not in favor of the idea and hoping for an alternative to the upcoming season.

Now, he, some of his Huntsmen teammates and NRG co-CEO H3CZ have spoken in a bit more detail about their thoughts.

First, H3CZ cleared up that this is not just a decision a few people are working on: it’s something the players and everyone involved is coming together on to find the best solution for everybody.

After saying that he’s in favor of a bubble, and that he wanted to put one together for the CDL Championship in its inaugural season, he also adds that he’s “not sure about the whole five months thing,” especially having to explain something like that to his wife, Jude, because “of course… I’m going to go out there and shoot podcasts and shoot content for the Huntsmen.”

Scump went on to agree that five months is simply too much and that, should this scenario have to arise, he would rather play his regular season matches online and create a bubble in the lead-up to major events such as mid-season playoffs and the CDL Championship.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzyRxzavc8U

This seems to be the main concern of some players. They have lives outside of their career, with Scump himself explaining that he has pets, a girlfriend, and a house to maintain, and that spending nearly half of the year in a bubble away from that simply isn’t a feasible option for him.

Later in the video, Chicago Huntsmen coach Troy ‘Sender’ Michaels and Jordon ‘General’ General echoed similar sentiments, reiterating that running the whole course of the league in a bubble probably isn’t the best option for a number of players.

Instead, most seem to say that a few weeks prior to a major event would be the best way to incorporate this into the league.

Regardless, there’s no concrete information out there right now, so we’ll have to see what Activision and the CDL team do. It’s clear that there is opposition to the bubble but, after frequent complaints about having to play online during the 2020 CDL season, some players may prefer to go ahead to ensure matches are all played out on a fair LAN connection.