Scrapped COD Future Warfare game now playable as massive leaks continue

The scrapped COD game Future Warfare has gone public, meaning fans can now access it through a torrent file.

In the early 2010s, following years of Guitar Hero development, Neversoft Entertainment had the opportunity to pitch a Call of Duty game. The studio devised NX1, or Future Warfare, an experience set several decades in the future.

Despite Neverseft building a campaign prototype and multiplayer content, Activision shelved the project outright. However, many of its core ideas later found their way into 2013’s COD: Ghosts.

Article continues after ad

Multiple Future Warfare leaks have circulated since late 2023, featuring gameplay footage, multiplayer details, and a glimpse at the menus.

As reported by leaker Forward 2, COD: Future Warfare has “gone public,” allowing fans to get their hands on the late 2011 build via a torrent file and emulator.

Early in 2024, a number of map and mission names made the rounds online through leaked gameplay footage and screenshots.

Now, a more complete set of maps has surfaced. In addition to previously outed locales like Bin Laden’s Compound, Neversoft also crafted early designs titled Seaport, Skylab, and Subyard.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Multiplayer lead Brian Bright explained in Twitter/X posts that Future Warfare’s December 2011 build allowed Neversoft Entertainment to experiment with low gravity and learn the ins and outs of Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 (2009) technology.

All in all, Neversoft produced two to three story missions and a host of online-centric content before Activision pulled the plug. As such, players who manage to make use of the torrent file should not go in expecting a fully fleshed-out Call of Duty experience.

Article continues after ad

It is an interesting bit of history, though, given that Future Warfare counts among the nearly one dozen other canned Call of Duty games that simply saw the light of day beyond leaks and cursory details.