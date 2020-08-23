Ridiculous Warzone bug transforms teammate into munitions box

In one of the strangest glitches to hit the Call of Duty: Warzone landscape, some players are turning into munitions boxes during the initial deployment cinematic.

You’re getting ready to drop into Verdansk with a couple teammates. You’re revving up, analyzing where to drop, and itching for some action. As you see you and your teammates preparing your parachutes to drop out of the back of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules, suddenly one of your teammates poofs away and plops back into the world as a munitions box. For a moment, it feels like you’re playing Prop Hunt.

Advertisement

But you’re not, it’s just the latest graphical bug in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. As of now, it remains unclear how prominent this glitch is or what it truly entailed for the rest of the match, as the Redditor who posted it, ‘SirDavidPaladinEX,’ titled it very succinctly and added no subsequent comments.

As he titles it, “so my random squadmate is now a munitions box.” While some people simply view their teammates as resource carriers, in this case it was meant very literally.

Advertisement

One has to imagine that this was just a weird bug during the cinematic and that the teammate eventually returned to normal once their squad started deploying. What’s interesting is that this is a far departure from the hastily fixed “demon glitch” that plagued Warzone for a while and was a high priority on Infinity Ward’s Trello board.

This glitch, although obviously a visual issue, is not graphical corruption and is not on the Trello board at all. As a result, one must wonder if the ability to transform into objects is actually somewhere within Modern Warfare’s files. And, if that’s the case, could Prop Hunt be making a return to Call of Duty before the release of Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War?

Read more: How to fly further in Warzone

Prop Hunt, a game mode in which one team turns into various props across the map and the other team tries to hunt them down, is a Bizarro world version of hide and seek. It was originally a mod in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, before being turned into a real Weekend Warfare mode in MW Remastered, Black Ops III, WWII, Black Ops 4, and COD Mobile.