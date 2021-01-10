 Ridiculous custom Call of Duty Gun Game mode goes viral on TikTok - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Ridiculous custom Call of Duty Gun Game mode goes viral on TikTok

Published: 10/Jan/2021 21:08

by Theo Salaun
call of duty custom game tiktok
Activision / Pexels, @cottonbro

Share

Modern Warfare

A testament to the Call of Duty community’s creativity, a new custom game mode has gone viral on TikTok after a user shared their friends’ absurd Modern Warfare Gun Game settings.

CoD fans are familiar with creating custom games and playing wacky modes. Whether it’s hopping into a 1v1 to settle a beef with a buddy or running some Prop Hunt, the FPS aficionados have a variety of ways to blow off steam. 

With recent drama and malaise surrounding skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, it should be no surprise that some players have gotten imaginative and begun controlling their own destiny in custom modes. 

That’s the case for TikTok user ‘thedillygang,’ who decided to test the limits of their friend group’s love with an absurdly difficult Gun Game variant. While the mode hasn’t been added to Black Ops Cold War, it can still be played in 2019’s Modern Warfare.

@thedillygangBy far the most infuriating thing i’ve ever done on COD. I call this mode Blood Pressure 😈😈 duet this with a clip of your squad playing it ##fyp ##cod♬ original sound – DillyGang

As DillyGang explains, this custom match is built solely on the principle of maximum difficulty: “I just made a game mode on Modern Warfare that will test you and your friends’ trust, it will make you hate each other. This game mode took us 30 minutes to beat.”

As for why it took 30 minutes? That’s because the mode is a Gun Game with unlimited time, 300 health, and…every single death sets you back a whopping five weapons (as opposed to the traditional single setback).

How to set up custom “Blood Pressure” Gun Game in Modern Warfare

  1. Scroll to “Private Match, Trials & GameBattles” at the bottom of Modern Warfare’s Multiplayer options and select Custom Game
  2. Go to Game Setup
  3. Choose any map you’d like, although the Gunfight options are best for a smaller group
  4. Set mode to Gun Game (found in the Alternate Modes column)
  5. Go to Game in Game Rules and set Time Limit to Unlimited
  6. Go to Player in Game Rules and set Max Health to 300, Health Regeneration to Very Slow
  7. Go to Advanced in Game Rules and set Setbacks to 5 Weapons
  8. Select Options, save the mode and go test the bounds of your friendship

While the idea of sweating it out and arguing with your friends may not sound enticing to the average person, CoD fans are a different breed and enjoy few things more than stirring the pot of trash talk. 

@thedillygangAs requested, here’s our gameplay of “Blood Pressure”. Our hatred for eachother is unsurmountable. Duet this w y’alls gameplay😈 ##fyp ##cod ##dilly♬ original sound – DillyGang

That love of banter can perhaps be evidenced by nothing as strong as the fact that this custom mode has gone viral. Especially when DillyGang explained the experience like some recounting a personal trauma: “We were screaming the entire game … My blood pressure is crazy right now.”

Calling it the “Blood Pressure” mode, the gameplay showcases just how intense the custom match is. Now, we just wait to find out if TikTok fans try this out and themselves and discover if their friendships are able to survive the test. And then we’ll see if community feedback is enough for Treyarch and Raven Software to bump Gun Game up on their to-do list.

Call of Duty

Warzone blueprint appears to deal 30% more damage than base weapon

Published: 10/Jan/2021 17:04 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 17:07

by Joe Craven
Mac 10 being used in BOCW
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

YouTuber JGOD has revealed that certain blueprint weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone appear to have a significant damage boost over their standard counterparts, as fans concern over ‘pay to win’ guns in the battle royale grows.

Recent revelations in the Warzone community have concerned players of CoD’s sophomore battle royale, with many signs suggesting that blueprint weapons, specifically variants of the MAC-10, have received a sly buff over their base versions.

Blueprint weapons are pre-built variants of base weapons, with specific attachments already equipped. They are only accessible through bundles and, to this point, were believed to be entirely cosmetic.

Gallantry blueprint in Warzone
Activision
The Gallantry blueprint of Black Ops Cold War’s MAC-10 has come under serious scrutiny of late.

It has previously emerged that the Gallantry MAC-10 variant dealt significantly more headshot damage and had more manageable recoil. However, in a January 9 YouTube video, JGOD revealed that the problems actually run far deeper.

In the video, he returns to the MAC-10 Gallantry blueprint, and shows that its damage is significantly higher than that of the base weapon. After receiving a tip-off from a member of the Warzone community, JGOD found that the blueprint MAC-10 dealt roughly 30% more damage than the base version of the SMG.

Breaking it down, JGOD shows that the blueprint MAC-10 deals more damage to every part of enemies’ bodies, particularly the head, chest and stomach. Similarly, the BOCW MP5, MW MP5 and base MAC-10 all come out relatively close when it come to TTK and range. However, throwing in the Gallantry variant shows just how overpowered it is, comprehensively beating out every aforementioned weapon at all ranges.

Many fans are incredibly concerned about the weapon variant, simply because blueprints have, to this point, appeared to be cosmetic only. Their availability though – largely available through the purchasing of bundles – could signal a shift towards pay to win weaponry in the Call of Duty battle royale.

Needless to say, questions have since been raised over other Warzone blueprints, with players wondering whether they will also provide a tangible advantage in almost every gunfight.

Initially, the headshot difference was considered a mistake by the game’s developers, but recent discoveries regarding overall damage have led many to the conclusion they are intentional.

As we have seen in past CoD titles, pay to win weapons are never looked upon favorably by the community. At the time of writing, neither Infinity Ward, Treyarch or Raven have addressed the disparity between the base MAC-10 and the far more viable blueprint.