Ridiculous CoD Vanguard bug is ruining custom classes for players

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have noticed a strange bug that is stopping them from customizing their classes in Multiplayer.

There have been menu issues keeping players from filtering game modes in the past, with one bug preventing players from loading into games – which is highly prevalent due to connection issues.

Vanguard players obviously aren’t happy with the latest glitch, preventing classes from being edited as normal.

One member of the community has even claimed they’ve not been able to customize classes for over a month.

Vanguard glitch makes customizing classes impossible

In the post by NecessaryDisaster on Reddit, it shows the player going into the loadout section and clicking on it.

Then, they go to a class and select it, only to have the game revert back to the multiplayer menu.

In the comments, one player suggests that the player should “try to change them back to default class setups or change them in-game.”

Those who played Modern Warfare may remember there was a bug regarding in-game customization of classes, causing players to actually lag out. There’s also been a Cold War glitch that reset players’ classes after an update as well.

Some Reddit users have suggested that uninstalling the game may reset the problem, while another suggested: “Try change them back to default class setups or change them in-game.”

Sledgehammer Games are yet to respond to the calls to fix the class customization glitch, though is is unclear as to how widespread the problem may be.