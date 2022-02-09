Reverse Sweep: “OpTic Texas needs a leader” | CDL 2022 Week 1 Review

The Call of Duty League is back for the 2022 season and so is our Reverse Sweep crew as Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte, Doug ‘Censor’ Martin, and Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price recap the first week of action and explain why OpTic needs a real leader.

With competitive CoD now back in full swing, so too is Dexerto’s Reverse Sweep series. Following on from a chaotic first week, our star-studded panel is here to break down all the biggest storylines right out of the gate.

From OpTic’s early struggles in heartbreaking Round 11s to Simp’s new villainous role in Atlanta FaZe, here’s what four of CoD’s most iconic players had to say.

