Reverse Sweep: Is Scump Call of Duty’s best ever? | CDL Review

The dust from the CDL Major 1 event has settled with OpTic Gaming left standing at the top. The victory marks yet another trophy in Scump’s cabinet, making the Reverse Sweep crew wonder if it gives him GOAT status.

In either case, ACHES, Enable, Parasite, and Censor were thoroughly impressed with top teams like FaZe and OpTic as well as surprise performances from Boston Breach and the London Royal Ravens.

All that and more as Reverse Sweep breaks down the biggest headlines from the OpTic Major and how the CDL is already shaping up.

Discover more: SlasheR – How I Turned Underdogs Into CHAMPIONS | Esports Stories