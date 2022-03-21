Reverse Sweep: “Is Clayster finished?!” | CDL Review

The Reverse Sweep crew of ACHES, Enable, Parasite, and Censor break down the Subliners benching of James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks and what the future looks like for the three-time world champ.



Week two of the CDL Major 2 Qualifiers did not disappoint. The Subliners made a shocking roster decision by benching Clayster and then went on to defeat Paris Legion. On top of that, there were some crazy upsets, while teams like OpTic remain at the top.

Our Reverse Sweep correspondents sat down to talk about the wild weekend, including the Havok and NYSL roster drama as well as the LA Thieves’ recent struggles.

