Reverse Sweep CDL CoD legend blacklisted - Dexerto

Asked about the least valuable player during the Call of Duty League’s Stage 2 Major, Reverse Sweep’s Enable and Pacman discuss the LA Thieves’ SlasheR — who they think is coming dangerously close to being blacklisted from CDL play.

It’s not ideal when you think a tourney’s LVP was someone who didn’t even play, but that’s where Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt thinks Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat is at currently.

Drawing comparisons to the inconsistently rostered Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker agreed that the Thieves look better and happier without SlasheR — which is not a good sign.