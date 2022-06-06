Reverse Sweep: Can Seattle Surge keep up With OpTic/FaZe? | CDL Major Review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the grand final of Toronto Ultra Major III, Seattle Surge were crowned champions after dominating a five-match series versus Atlanta FaZe, achieving a 5-3 win.

On this week’s episode of Reverse Sweep, hosts Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price, Ian “Enable” Wyatt and Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, break down the current state of Seattle Surge against dominating teams Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Texas.



The downfall of Atlanta FaZe

After losing at the Toronto Ultra Major III, there is an ongoing discussion among fans, about what is causing Atlanta FaZe to fall short.

One of the major talking points surrounding the subject is the lack of dominance expressed by aBeZy in recent matches, in comparison to the strengths he showed playing during the Call Of Duty: Cold War era, with fans speculating his lack of enjoyment for Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and it’s competitive format. Alongside the possibility of a collective mental block for the team, following their three consecutive losses at major events this year.

It’s hard to predict the future for Atlanta FaZe, and what changes they will make off the back of their recent losing streak to remain as the number one team.

Vanguard breeds unpredictable results

Another possible cause for the unbalanced matches within Call Of Duty esports right now, is the state of Call Of Duty: Vanguard itself. With its unpredictable and random spawns, prompting players to complain of poor competitive gameplay, the top teams are being kept on their toes.

In the previous five major CDL events, we have seen the outcome of five different winners, further backing up the unpredictability of the game itself, and teams prepare against this.

Kickoff – Toronto Ultra

Major I – OpTic Texas

Major II – LAG

Pro Am – New York Subliners

Major III – Seattle Surge 5 Different Winners. Call Of Duty Vanguard. — Kevi 🍀 (@KeviSkillz) June 6, 2022

Ultimately, it could be argued that it’s a mix of both the game, and the high competitiveness of the CDL this year, with a minuscule skill gap between the top teams.

This week’s Reverse Sweep also covered OpTic Texas and Atlanta FaZe’s strengths, as well as the future of players such as Shotzzy and Prolute… Watch the full episode on YouTube.