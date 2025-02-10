Repullze revives competitive Warzone with new open tournament

Warzone content creator Repullze announced the Pullze Check Ladder tournament, allowing Warzone players to make a name for themselves against the battle royale’s top competitors.

Fans still have a long time to wait until the World Series of Warzone event, which typically occurs towards the end of Summer and early Fall. And unlike the Call of Duty League, which has a full schedule for pro players, Warzone events are few and far between.

It also doesn’t help that pro players like Aydan called out Warzone for being in its “worst state ever” and are taking a hiatus from playing. The same can be said about Swagg, who has temporarily stepped away from the battle royale to stream Marvel Rivals.

With interest in competitive Warzone at a staggering low, Repullze offered a much-needed lifeline.

Pullze Check Ladder Warzone tournament explained

Repullze announced the Pullze Check Ladder Warzone event, and open qualifiers start on February 16 with three individual qualifiers. The top seven teams from each qualifier advance to the group stages.

21 teams will be divided into three separate groups, with two matches a week for three weeks. Individual and team ratings decide which 14 teams will advance to the finals where they will compete for a $5,000 prize pool.

Signs-ups go live on February 11 at 2 PM CST, and hopeful competitors can check Repullze’s Twitter for updates.

“For the longest time, people have been wondering how one gets to play against the best Warzone players in the world and to be honest, there has never really been a way until now,” Repullze explained.

The Call of Duty League has an amateur league called Challengers that provides a pathway for players to join pro rosters. Warzone doesn’t have a similar pipeline, so Pullze Check allows players to show off their talent.

Community members praised the tournament for providing a platform for rising stars.

“This is amazing for the up-and-coming/aspiring competitors, Warzone streamer IceManIsaac responded. Good stuff man.”

“I love this, a second user added. “I’m excited to follow and get eyes on some new talent.”

If you plan on competing, check out our guide on the best loadouts in Season 2.