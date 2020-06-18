Report claims Call of Duty pulls in $3 million daily thanks to Warzone

A new report has indicated that the Call of Duty franchise is making a bonkers amount of money every single day, with a huge contributing factor being Warzone’s microtransactions.

Activision’s yearly-released FPS has been an industry giant for years now, and the advent of microtransactions have only caused the games’ profits to surge with more ways to monetize the experience.

The new report comes from SlottyVegas, who have used information from Nielsen Super Data, Esports Earnings, Social Blade and Forbes to determine how much money Call of Duty is making each and every day.

“We can exclusively reveal that Call Of Duty is making a staggering £2.4 million per day from physical purchases and online transactions,” the company said in a press release.

When converted to USD, this means that Call of Duty is making $2.98 million a day.

“That’s just over £1,600 per minute. During the past 80 days of lockdown, Call Of Duty has earned £194,204,059.15, helped in large part by its Battle Royale offshoot, Warzone,” they added.

When converted, those numbers translate to $1,986 USD every minute and a whopping $241,160,270.20 in the last eighty days.

That’s a lot of money to be made in part due to cosmetic upgrades that do not have any effect on gameplay.

Given the value of Warzone, one has to wonder what the future of the battle royale will hold - especially with the next CoD, rumored to be named “Black Ops,” facing a possible delay.

So far, there’s no indication as to when the next main entry in the series will be officially announced, or if a battle royale mode will launch alongside it - or later into its lifespan, as Infinity Ward did with Modern Warfare.

One thing is for sure, though: Judging by these numbers, there is a lot of money to be made hanging in the balance.