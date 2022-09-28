Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update.

Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.

To commemorate the event, the Raven Software staff left players one final note to thank everyone for playing and to highlight what the future looks like for the franchise’s biggest Battle Royale to date.

The letter to fans was both a ‘thank you’ and a ‘see you later’ as the dev team looked back on the last two years of Warzone and looked forward to the Modern Warfare 2 era of the franchise.

“We wanted to take a moment to thank our Players for joining us on this journey,” the letter started. “We have learned so much this year and have come such a come long way together since we launched the Pacific Chapter in December of last year.”

The message also detailed the events of Operation: Monarch, the arrival of the Terminators, and everything in between as the team explained all of the changes that have arrived over the last year of updates.

Raven Software also went onto mention the progress made in Quality of Life adjustments around the game, and how the entire team is proud of the changes that were added and that they hoped the fanbase at-large enjoyed the final results.

Raven closed it out by saying they hope players enjoy the final big update and that they’ll be seeing everyone again soon when Modern Warfare II drops on October 28.