Raven finally respond to “broken” Warzone battle pass in Season 2

Raven Software has finally responded to fan complaints about the battle pass leveling in Warzone being “broken,” as the devs looking to implement a fix.

Warzone’s battle pass system has gone through plenty of ups and downs since it was first implemented as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with players having praised the devs for new cosmetics, but having also gone after them because of broken weapons over the years.

While leveling up the battle pass can be a bit of a grind at the best of times, the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded update appeared to make things a little more difficult.

Many fans reported that the battle pass had become “broken” following the update, as they were simply unable to progress, or they were receiving far less XP than they were supposed to be getting from matches.

A double XP weekend was tossed into the mix by Raven, seemingly as a way to right things, but players have continued to complain about a lack of movement on their battle pass.

As a result, the developers have confirmed that they’re finally investigating the issue as of March 31st, flagging the problem both on Twitter and their public Trello board.

“We are investigating an issue where some players aren’t receiving the correct amount of Battle Pass XP,” they said, though there is nothing much beyond that.

❗️ We are investigating an issue where some Players aren't receiving the correct amount of Battle Pass XP. Trello:https://t.co/0kvoktrR77 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 31, 2022

In response to them finally flagging the issue, some players have suggested that the devs should hand out some free tier skips on top of them fixing things, just to tide over those players who have suffered.

Of course, that decision falls on Raven, and it remains to be seen as to whether or not they’ll compensate those players. Though, who knows how long it’ll take them to fix the issue in the first place.