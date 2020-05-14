Priestahh & Simp explain why Atlanta Faze aren't the CDL's best team yet

Despite their win at the most recent CDL Florida, Preston 'Priestahh' Griener and Chris 'Simp' Lehr have said that their Atlanta FaZe roster are not yet the best team in the Call of Duty League... yet.

While Priestahh has been around for a fair while, Simp exploded onto the scene during the Black Ops 4 season, and is now considered one of the best players in competitive Call of Duty. The pair have formed the backbone of an impressive Atlanta FaZe roster, who've racked up a couple of tournament wins so far this season.

The team overcame a resurgent OpTic Gaming Los Angeles in the Grand Finals of CDL Florida, taking their tournament victories for the season to two. The win (and the subsequent 50 CDL points) has moved Atlanta FaZe to 170 overall, 20 points ahead of second placed Dallas Empire.