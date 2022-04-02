 Prestinni reveals truth behind CoD comeback CDL Interview - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Prestinni reveals truth behind CoD comeback CDL Interview

Published: 2/Apr/2022 21:20

by Jaret Kappelman
Call of Duty League CDL Prestinni

Former Call of Duty World Champions Prestinni recently made his Vanguard debut after subbing in for Simp. The star talked with Dexerto about his return to competitive CoD and what’s next for him.

After being forced to sub into a CDL match against OpTic Texas on little practice, Prestinni said he found a new love for the game. Even though he hadn’t played the game in over three weeks, he said his “gunny” was nice and saved him.

He sat down with Dexerto to talk about his new goals, getting back into the CDL, filling in for a Challengers team, and more.

