Prestige returns in Black Ops Cold War & Sally Is A Dog interview | CharlieIntel Podcast #9 - Dexerto

Scump has confirmed Crimsix has convinced him to help build a Call of Duty League Players Union, after he opened up about his dissatisfaction with CDL player treatment, and the fact it almost drove him to quit.

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner isn’t one to pour his heart out on social media, so it’s fair to say that he took the world by surprise when he denounced the Call of Duty League in a series of tweets.

Scump accused the Call of Duty League admins of treating players unfairly.

In fact, the situation had taken such a toll on him, he even said it made him question whether he still wanted to compete. His impassioned stance has drawn a lot of praise from players and fellow professions alive.

However, it also drew criticism from someone who happened to be a former teammate. Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter hinted that Scump had an opportunity to support the unionization of players ahead of next season, but apparently didn’t seize it.

The Empire star’s tweet read “59/60,” potentially suggesting there was just one hold-out not interested in building a players union.

Soon after, Scump revealed he had “just told Clay [he was] in.” Following the Twitter exchange, Scump added, “The reason I originally declined was because I was barely told anything about it. We can be friends on this one.”

Scump explained the situation in more detail on his Nov. 15 stream.

“When the original players union petition was brought up to me, I got no information on it. Nothing,” he said. They asked him to sign it without explaining what it was, which put him off.

“Then no one reached out again for months and months and months,” he added during the broadcast. “Then I tweet today and then Clay instantly reached out and he was like… let’s do it… and I was like let’s go, run it.”

Fortunately, it seems like Crimsix and Scump have buried the hatchet and united on the issue. Now, it’s only a matter of time before Scump agrees to sign whatever he needs to sign to help form a CDL Players Union.

If a union does end up coming to fruition, it will give Call of Duty League players more voice and power over the issues affecting them.