Prestige returns in Black Ops Cold War & Sally Is A Dog interview | CharlieIntel Podcast #9 - Dexerto

Prestige has made it’s long-awaited return to Call of Duty in the franchise’s new title Black Ops Cold War. It’s not entirely the same as players will remember from previous CoDs though.
Mike and Keshav welcome Sally Is A Dog to Episode #9 of the CharlieIntel Podcast. During this week’s episode, we delve into the new prestige system in Black Ops Cold War. The hosts also go into the launch roadmap for the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise and also touch on why there isn’t as much hype as expected.
With Sally Is A Dog, the group discusses all things Warzone, from the content creator’s favorite load-outs and drop spots to his opinion on whether Warzone should change over to the Treyarch engine to be aligned with the rest of Black Ops Cold War.
The hosts also discuss the prestige system returning in the game and how the seasonal-based prestige system will work in comparison to old entries in the series and if it is possible for players to hit the level 1000 level cap.
Scump has confirmed Crimsix has convinced him to help build a Call of Duty League Players Union, after he opened up about his dissatisfaction with CDL player treatment, and the fact it almost drove him to quit.
Seth ‘Scump’ Abner isn’t one to pour his heart out on social media, so it’s fair to say that he took the world by surprise when he denounced the Call of Duty League in a series of tweets.
Scump accused the Call of Duty League admins of treating players unfairly.
Scump and Crimsix have had a long and tumultuous relationship, but they used to be teammates.
However, it also drew criticism from someone who happened to be a former teammate. Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter hinted that Scump had an opportunity to support the unionization of players ahead of next season, but apparently didn’t seize it.
The Empire star’s tweet read “59/60,” potentially suggesting there was just one hold-out not interested in building a players union.
Soon after, Scump revealed he had “just told Clay [he was] in.” Following the Twitter exchange, Scump added, “The reason I originally declined was because I was barely told anything about it. We can be friends on this one.”
The reason I originally declined was because I was barely told anything about it. We can be friends on this one….
“Then no one reached out again for months and months and months,” he added during the broadcast. “Then I tweet today and then Clay instantly reached out and he was like… let’s do it… and I was like let’s go, run it.”
Here's @scump speaking about potentially forming a CDL Players Union: "Let's go, run it."
Fortunately, it seems like Crimsix and Scump have buried the hatchet and united on the issue. Now, it’s only a matter of time before Scump agrees to sign whatever he needs to sign to help form a CDL Players Union.
If a union does end up coming to fruition, it will give Call of Duty League players more voice and power over the issues affecting them.