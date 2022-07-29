Popular Modern Warfare shotgun now “overpowered” after Warzone Season 4 buff

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update has seemingly made one Modern Warfare shotgun “overpowered” after a significant buff as it can eliminate enemies in a flash.

Throughout Warzone Pacific Season 4, players have been calling on the developers to show a bit of love to weapons from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War while also wanting nerfs to weaponry from Call of Duty: Vanguard.

There hasn’t been a drastic overhaul to the meta, but with Season 4 Reloaded, some weapons have gone under the knife and received a few changes.

One weapon class that has caught the eye since the update are shotguns. The close-quarters weapons have had their moments in Warzone previously, but have fallen way outside of the meta for a while. Though, that could change, especially for the VLK Rogue.

VLK Rogue is “overpowered” after Warzone Season 4 Reloaded buff

The Modern Warfare shotgun, which has always been seen as one of the best of it’s type in the battle royale, was highlighted by YouTuber IceManIsaac following the Season 4 Reloaded update.

In his video, the NRG content creator noted that the recent buff to shotguns – which increased max pellet damage by 25% – has made the VLK Rogue into an “overpowered” choice given its one-shot potential.

As the YouTuber showed, the MW shotgun can typically knock enemies in one shot if they’re pretty much standing face-to-face with you, but it’s also got good two-shot potential in close quarters. “If I’m inside of a building with you, two pumps, absolutely done, doesn’t matter if you have a Marco 5 or H4 Blixen,” the YouTuber said.

Unlike previously updates, there are no broken attachments helping the weapon further, as the YouTuber is running a pretty standard setup with the FORGE Tac Marauder muzzle, 16′ Warlord barrel, 5MW Laser, No Stock, and 8-R Dragon’s Breath magazine.

Though, as Isaac notes, if the shotgun starts causing havoc and is deemed too overpowered by players, it’ll probably get tuned down before long. So, why not give it a try quickly.