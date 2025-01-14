Fan-favorite CoD mode is “no longer fun” in Black Ops 6 for big reasons

Black Ops 6 fans believe that a classic game mode is “no longer fun” due to some big issues that have popped up.

For most players, diving into a Call of Duty title means playing Search and Destroy, Team Deathmatch, Domination, or Control, but there are plenty of others who just want to have a good time with their friends on something else.

This is where the Black Ops series has thrived. Black Ops 2 innovated things with Wager Matches like Sticks and Stones, One in the Chamber, and Gun Game. While they haven’t come back in BO6, we do have Prop Hunt as a party game.

Article continues after ad

The game mode has been popular for quite some time with COD fans, especially as you can get up to all sorts of hijinx.

Prop Hunt is lacking “fun” in Black Ops 6

However, in recent weeks, players have complained about it not feeling the same as in the past. One Redditor, Alpha_Omega21, even claimed it is “no longer fun” at all.

Article continues after ad

“The amount of unhittable glitch spots in addition to just weird “balance” mechanics has just made this game mode no longer fun,” they said.

Article continues after ad

“Finding someone in a glitch spot under the map knowing they’re going to win and having to wait for 3 minutes really doesn’t make a “party game mode” a good time.”

Activision In Prop Hunt, one team, disguised as objects from around the map, hides from another team that hunts them.

Fans would love Prop Hunt changes

That sentiment was echoed by a number of other disenfranchised COD fans. “The movement speed nerf also killed the fun for me. Being able to run around was fun for me,” one said.

“Prop hunt is just not as fun as it used to be. I think the maps are way too large and so many dimensions totally favors the props,” another added. “ I just think prop hunt this time around lost its novelty and charm really quickly, I only played a few games of it and haven’t gone back,” commented another.

Article continues after ad

Players have, at times, urged for several changes to be made to the mode itself, including fixing some audio issues and movement speeds.

Article continues after ad

Others, though, would love to see party games rotated. “One week it’s prop hunt, another week could be gun game, then one in the chamber,” they suggested.

We’ll have to wait and see if that is taken onboard.