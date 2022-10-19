Xbox claims PlayStation restricts Call of Duty’s placement on Game Pass

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

In a response to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Xbox claimed PlayStation restricts Call of Duty’s ability to appear on Game Pass.

While the regulatory body in Brazil, CADE, recently approved Microsoft’s $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition, the CMA wants to impose a Phase 2 inquiry into the merger.

A reference to a potential Phase 2 investigation suggests the department seeks to determine whether the proposed buyout could result in a monopoly that undermines fair competition.

Microsoft issued a lengthy response to the regulator several days ago, combating the decision for a more in-depth inquiry. The Xbox maker defended its position by disclosing some of Sony’s alleged business tactics.

Is Sony the reason Call of Duty hasn’t appeared on Game Pass?

Microsoft’s complete response to the UK regulator’s reference decision features a footnote on page 22 of the document that cites a tweet from Xbox Head Phil Spencer.

The Twitter post in question is from this past January, when the Xbox executive confirmed Microsoft’s “intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard.”

According to the aforementioned footnote, one such deal imposes restrictions on Activision Blizzard’s ability to “place Call of Duty titles on Xbox Game Pass for a number of years.”

Activision Blizzard Xbox claims Sony struck a deal to keep COD away from Game Pass.

Because the main text and footnote lack specifics, there’s no way of knowing what the alleged “restrictions” involve.

The existing deal between Sony and Activision centers PlayStation at the forefront of Call of Duty’s marketing. In addition, PlayStation users receive early access to beta sessions and other in-game content offerings.

While Microsoft maintains that little will change if the acquisition goes through, questions abound as to what happens once Sony’s pre-existing agreement expires.

Microsoft has previously expressed confidence in its belief that the buyout will be finalized by the end of June 2023.