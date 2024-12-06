PHD Flopper is one of the most useful Perks in Black Ops 6 Zombies, but to get it early on Citadelle des Morts you need to complete a secret bartending minigame.

Black Ops 6 Zombies is a constant fight for survival. Especially when you reach the higher rounds, you need to make use of every tool in your arsenal, whether it’s the new sword Wonder Weapons or GobbleGums.

Perks are also essential, as they offer powerful effects such as additional health or movement speed. One of the best is PHD Flopper, which prevents you from hurting yourself with explosives or fall damage, as well as letting you deal damage by diving.

Its Perk-a-Cola machine is mysteriously missing from Citadelle des Morts, but you can still get it through a secret bartending minigame. Here’s how to do it.

Citadelle des Morts bartending minigame explained

To access the bartender minigame in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you must first collect three bottles of alcohol scattered around Citadelle des Morts. All three can be found in the Undercroft area, which is accessed after you use the cannon to open the main castle door and open one of the other doors to the left or right of the stairs.

These must then be brought back to the bar in the area where you first spawn to initiate the Easter egg and earn the PHD Flopper Perk.

Activision

Citadelle des Morts alcohol bottle locations

As mentioned before, all three bottles can be found inside the castle, so follow the early objective markers as you would normally. Once you’ve blown open the castle door, head inside and you can begin collecting them.

Bottle 1

From the staircase inside the castle, buy the door to the left and open it. Opposite the Stamin-Up machine, you’ll see a metal stand covered in bottles and towels. On the bottom shelf, you’ll see a bottle of alcohol among the white bottles. Press Square/X to interact and pick it up.

Dexerto / Activision

Bottle 2

From here, open the door next to the Stamin-Up machine. You’ll find yourself in a room with water in the middle. Head over to the couch with the dead body leaned against it and look under the table. Pick up the alcohol bottle.

Dexerto / Activision

Bottle 3

Head back the way you came until you find the room with the Quick Revive machine. Open the door to the right of the SMG Wall Buy. There’s an image below to help you.

Dexerto / Activision

Go through the door and into the courtyard surrounded by stone knight statues. In the corner, you’ll see another sofa. Head over to it and look under the table. Interact to pick up the bottle.

Dexerto / Activision

How to get PHD Flopper Perk in BO6 Citadella des Morts

Once you’ve collected all three bottles, head back to the bar area to the left of where you first spawn.

Go inside, position yourself behind the bar, and hold the reload/interact button to begin the bartender minigame.

Dexerto / Activision

Once you begin, you’ll see all of the bottles you’ve collected lined up behind you, each glowing red, blue, or green. All of the Zombies will also stop attacking you and will instead politely stand at the bar waiting to be served.

All you have to do is hand out drinks that match the color by using Square/X to pick them up, and press it again to drop them. For each drink you match correctly within the time limit, you’ll be awarded points. No timer actually appears, but in my experience, it lasts around 60 seconds.

If you serve enough drinks before the timer runs out, you’ll be given a free PHD Flopper Perk to consume. It isn’t clear exactly how many you need to do, but I did 20 and got the Perk after the timer expired so that should be your aim.

Dexerto / Activision

Once the minigame has ended, be on your toes, because all of the undead patrons and those gathered around will start attacking you right away.

This is the only way to get PHD Flopper early on Citadelle des Morts without having to reach a very high round, but time it wisely, as it can only be done once per run. If you get downed and lose it, you won’t be able to start the minigame again until you begin a new save.

For more on Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6, check out our guides on how to complete the main story Easter egg, as well as how to get every incantation.