“Paywalled” Black Ops 6 gun can be unlocked for free but there’s a catch

Call of Duty players have been hard at work grinding kills to unlock the Sirin 9mm as part of the Hit List event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. However, there are ways to get the weapon early, although it comes with a couple of catches.

Black Ops 6 doesn’t just include new guns in the Battle Pass, allowing players to unlock them through in-game events. The first of these, the Sirin 9mm, is a secondary weapon that behaves like a pocket SMG, and is available through the Hit List event.

The community needs to reach an eye-watering 50 billion kills in total to get their hands on the weapon. But amid fears that players won’t reach the milestone before the December 5 deadline, the devs have offered a way to get the Sirin early.

Sirin 9mm available early but at a cost

On November 26, the new Cash Bandit bundle arrived in the CoD Store, containing the Raccoon Goon Operator Skin, a host of other raccoon-themed items, and the Debt Collector Blueprint for the Sirin 9mm.

By purchasing this bundle for 2,800 CoD Points (around $25/£20), you also unlock the base version of the weapon, allowing you to level it up and customize it before anyone else.

As you’d expect, when our sister site CharlieIntel posted the news on X, many Black Ops 6 and Warzone players were left frustrated. Some even called the Sarin “pay to win,” considering that there is a very real possibility that the community won’t unlock it through the Hit List event.

“Pay to win for sure, it will never hit 50b so they sell a p2w bundle to ensure that people can get it,” said one reply, while CoD expert JGOD agreed: “[It’s] honestly sad to gatekeep behind a paywall until the event is over.”

At the very least, players were disappointed that Activision didn’t wait until the event was over to drop the bundle, calling the choice a “straight money grab.”

How to use Sirin 9mm early for free

All this being said, players have stumbled on a way to equip the Sirin 9mm without spending money or waiting for the event to end.

I was also able to verify that this method works for now, although it only works in Warzone. This is likely a glitch that will be patched eventually, so make use of it while you can. Otherwise, you won’t able to use the Sirim 9mm until the event is complete or you buy the bundle.