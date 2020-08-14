Pamaj reveals expensive custom Black Ops 2 chain with 90+ diamonds & clan tag

Longtime FaZe Clan content creator Austin ‘Pamaj’ Pamajewon showed off a brand new chain that pays tribute to his roots in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

The legacy of FaZe Clan has been exponentially growing as their influence spans across emerging platforms and new ways to engage with fans. But their media empire had humble beginnings with kids doing trickshot videos and various other CoD montages.

Slowly their numbers of followers, as well as subscribers over the years, have grown, leading to FaZe’s massive global community. That makes Pamaj’s new ice all the more impressive since it directly calls back to his early years.

The star YouTube's majestic new chain features over 90 glistening diamonds organized in the shape of the iconic Ballista sniper rifle from Black Ops 2. Pamaj told Dexerto that this piece was made to order for around $4,500, a hefty but expected price for such a delicate piece of jewelry.

my new chain



cuz BO2 changed my life forever



90+ diamonds & the clantag I rocked the most pic.twitter.com/6FUQ503Oj2 — FaZe Pamaj (@Pamaj) August 13, 2020

“My new chain because BO2 changed my life forever,” he tweeted. “90+ diamonds & the clan tag I rocked the most.”

The clan tag he's referencing is the word LOVE written in brackets on the bottom face of the jewel gun, one that he used as his primary insignia when dominating BO2 multiplayer for years.

Fellow CoD trick shot and YouTube star James Spratt immediately recognized the piece of jewelry from a staple in Pamaj’s video library: “Sheeesh man, what a beauty. I knew I remembered the 90+ from somewhere.. you smart smart.”

That's right, the fact that there are 90-plus diamonds on the sniper pendant also holds significance - it's a direct reference to one of his most popular and influential videos, in which he got over 90 kills using the Ballista without any lethal killstreaks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6YTk0Y8g-4

Pamaj starting his YouTube channel in October 2010 and has been on the rise ever since getting quite a bit of traction, even in his early days.

He joined OpTic Gaming in 2013 and was a part of the legendary team behind the Greenwall's reputation for some of the best Call of Duty content around at the time. He spent nearly five years with the organization before leaving and rejoining FaZe in 2018.

Today, the Canadian can usually be found streaming and making YouTube videos with Warzone, as his content focus has shifted from multiplayer to the popular battle royale.