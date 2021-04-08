Pacman: iLLeY needs to step up for Dallas Empire to win another CDL championship - Dexerto

During Dexerto’s Reverse Sweep CDL show, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker explained to co-hosts Katie Bedford and Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt exactly what Dallas needs to keep them competing at the very top.

While discussing their Least Valuable Players from Stage 2 Week 3’s LA Guerrillas Home Series, Pacman pinpointed one star in particular: Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal.

One of the key components in Dallas’ historic 2020 CDL Championship win, iLLeY has long been considered an unprecedented talent in the scene, despite only going pro last year.

While some teams had abysmal weeks, with the likes of LA Thieves looking completely lost against their CDL opponents, Pacman looked to the top end to make his LVP pick on Reverse Sweep.

After Dallas’ 3-2 loss to OpTic Chicago, though, their Search and Destroy woes were exposed — and Pacman thinks iLLeY needs to be the one to turn this around.

“He’s supposed to be the ‘guru’,” Pacman said of the young gun. “He’s supposed to be the mastermind. We’re talking about a championship team — they’re not going to be a championship team if they can’t beat other top teams in Search and Destroy.”

Pac went on to explain that iLLeY is meant to be the “S&D overlord” that can “mastermind” those all-important Search maps — but clearly, that just isn’t happening how it should.

Ahead of the Stage 2 Major, Dallas Empire are 10-13 in Search and Destroy, with many of those wins coming in the fifth and final map of each series.

Obviously, their Search game needs work, and iLLeY will be the key to making Dallas match their 2020 results in the mode.

Elsewhere, Enable called out Sam ‘Octane’ Larew as his LVP. He said that when Seattle needed the result most, Octane didn’t have the performance he should have, costing Surge a spot in the winner’s bracket of the Stage 2 Major.