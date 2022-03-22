Overpowered Warzone optic completely removes glint from snipers

There’s a sniper scope in Call of Duty: Warzone that completely removes the glint from Vanguard snipers, and it’s making things a little overpowered in the battle royale.

Since the very first day of Warzone, sniper rifles have always played a huge role in the battle royale meta. With Verdansk and Caldera being so vast, and most of them having one-shot potential, the long-range weapons are a key part of the arsenal.

Like everything else, however, they need to be balanced. One of the ways in which this is achieved is by having a glint show up to give away a sniper’s position – which, in turn, gives you a moment to react before you’re fired upon.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing on that front, however, as players have found ways to get around having the glint pop up. While the devs have addressed a few of those problems before, there appears to be a new one on the horizon.

In his March 21 YouTube video, Warzone content creator IceManIsaac highlighted the fact that the Vanguard snipers have an optic that does away with the glint entirely.

The optic in question is the ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope, and the reason behind it not having a glint is due to the magnification. As the YouTuber notes, if a scope has over 4x magnification, it will have a glint, so the 3.5x falls right in the sweet spot of having range but also not giving away your position.

“For things like the 4x-8x, you would see it (the glint) and even apparently the 3x-6x because upwards of six times zoom,” Isaac said. “The 3.5x rifle scope? No sir! You are catching people off like crazy.”

The NRG content creator noted that he was highlighting the overpowered attachment in hopes that it gets patched, but admitted that people will run it in the meantime.

As per WZRanked stats, the optic has seen a bit of usage to this point, but still lacks way behind some of the options. Though, expect that changes in the near future.