Overlooked Warzone LMG is “hidden gem” that rivals meta weapons

If you’re looking for a new LMG to rock in Warzone, you might want to consider the HCR 56 as it’s proving to be a “hidden gem” in the battle royale.

Across the original Warzone and what we have now, pretty much every type of weapon has had its moment in the spotlight. Everything from battle rifles to pistols, riot shields, and beyond have proven to be viable.

With the integration between Warzone and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on the horizon, players have been changing up their loadouts in a bid to try and get ahead of the curve. That’s led to a few experimental classes getting some in the meta.

One weapon that has been on the fringes of the meta for a while is the HCR 56. The deadly LMG delivers in long to mid-range fights and is proving to be a bit of a “hidden gem” right now.

Best HCR 56 loadout for Warzone Season 6

That’s according to Warzone expert SallyIsADog after he highlighted a loadout for the LMG that had been suggested by a fan over the last few weeks.

Despite never really using the LMG, Sally was a fan of it almost instantly, praising its control in gunfights. “At that range, it really felt like it excelled,” he said after deleting one enemy in a mid-range fight. “Super accurate, easy to control, I like it.”

Like other LMG classes, the HCR benefits from the deadly High Velocity rounds but also needs some range buffing attachments on there. So, that’s where the likes of the FTAC Hornet barrel and RF Crown muzzle come into play.

Muzzle : RF Crown 50

: RF Crown 50 Barrel : FTA Hornet 20’ Barrel

: FTA Hornet 20’ Barrel Optic : SZ Recharge DX

: SZ Recharge DX Rear Grip : Stip-40 Grip

: Stip-40 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

As noted, the LMG has been on the fringes of the meta for a little while, but has recently crept up in viability.

In fact, WZRanked stats have it ahead of more popular picks like the Kastov 545, Tempus Razorback, and FT Avancer. So, you may as well give it a try.