Overlooked Warzone LMG actually beats STG44 with lighting-fast TTK

One of Modern Warfare 3’s LMGs actually dominates Warzone with a rapid-fire TTK. Yet, it’s still being overlooked by many players.

Even though the Modern Warfare 3 cycle in Warzone is slowly coming to an end, the battle royale is still undergoing some changes. The Season 5 Reloaded update was rolled out a few weeks back and offered a number of weapon changes for players to get their teeth sunk into.

Since that update, a number of Warzone players are starting to look at the guns that’ll dominate the battle royale for the final few weeks before Black Ops 6. While the likes of the STG44, MCW, Striker, and KAR98K still dominate the meta, there are other options too that are being overlooked.

The TAQ Eradicator has been highlighted in the past by Warzone experts, but stats guru WhosImmortal is shining the spotlight on it again. Why? Well, the LMG actually outguns some of the best weapons in the game with a lightning-fast TTK.

“I think its pretty definitive what the best long-range option is, the TAQ Eradicator,” he said in his September 3 video, noting that the LMG has a “variable fire rate” that slows the TTK just a touch.

“The thing is incredibly low recoil, incredibly easy to use, its got insane velocity, so its very easy to stay on target consistently, and you shouldn’t see a drop off in TTK.”

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain

Stock: Tacverte Core Stock

The YouTuber added that the Eradicator “runs laps” around the STG at long range with its 820 ms TTK. However, he also pairs it with the Superi 46 to do the dirty work in those up-close fights as well.

Despite the LMG being highlighted by some big names, it is still overlooked. As per WZRanked stats, the Eradicator sits as the 40th most popular gun in Warzone right now.

That should change before long as the LMG is no joke. It really does pack a serious punch.