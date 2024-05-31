Overlooked MW3 SMG is best burst weapon after big rework in Season 4

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 introduced various buffs and nerfs to the arsenal of weapons, but no gun benefitted more than this often overlooked SMG which is now, by far, the best burst gun.

The Rival 9 gets plenty of use in Ranked Play, but the SMG is far from a popular gun in regular multiplayer. The addition of stronger alternatives like the RAM-9 and FJX Horus pushed the Rival 9 out of favor.

However, the SMG’s JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion received a huge rework in Season 4. This has transformed it from a forgettable Aftermarket Part to one of the fastest-killing weapons in Modern Warfare 3. This unexpected rework gives the Rival 9 new life as a truly top-tier gun.

This rework saw the attachment’s maximum, near-medium, and minimum damage ranges all increased by 25%. Also, the converted SMG’s fire rate within each burst was buffed from 850 RPM to 1200 RPM, although its burst delay remains untouched.

In practice, this new damage profile and hastened fire rate results in a TTK of just 265 ms. That’s amongst the fastest in MW3. Previously, the JAK Headhunter had a fast TTK of 276 ms up close, but this dropped to a far less competitive 346 ms beyond 25 meters. That is no longer the case.

Activision

Here’s the best Rival 9 loadout to get the most out of the reworked JAK Headhunter conversion kit:

Conversion Kit: JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion

Muzzle: JAK BFB

Optic:: JAK Glassless Optic

Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

The main focus of this build is to improve recoil control as much as possible. Combining the JAK BFB muzzle and EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock makes each burst extremely accurate, allowing the Rival 9 to remain competitive at any range.

Those wanting to play more aggressively should instead use the Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider. This alternative muzzle keeps this loadout feeling snappy and responsive, but it doesn’t provide nearly as much recoil control as the JAK BFB.

If burst weapons are your thing, these optimized loadouts for the FR 5.56 and DG-56 will also serve you well. For other options on what to use in multiplayer, check out the best MW3 loadouts and find out what’s meta right now.

