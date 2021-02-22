Logo
OpTic Scump & Formal explain how Cold War League Play could be fixed

Published: 22/Feb/2021 1:37

by Theo Salaun
scump formal vs league play
YouTube, heczTV

FormaL OpTic Gaming Scump

Reactions to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s League Play have been unenthused, but OpTic Chicago’s Scump and FormaL have singled out some ways to fix the unpopular system.

League Play did not exist at all in Modern Warfare 2019, although the game did have some Call of Duty League ruleset options. Understandably, the CoD community was very excited for Treyarch’s return and hoped that the competitive mode would be available to play in BOCW.

When discussing how the ranked system should best be implemented, fans of the franchise had specified CoD WWII’s as the optimal version, with some noting Black Ops 2’s. Instead, not only did League Play launch months after the game’s release, but when it did, it was essentially a clone of the widely disliked Black Ops 4 system.

During an OpTic Gaming roundtable, brand forces Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez and Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards discussed the League Play problem with the team’s renowned veterans, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper. Together, they raised some interesting solutions.

Incentivize casuals with League Play rewards

As the group discussed the players invested in League Play, they all agreed that the mode catered to the competitive base and does little to interest casuals. While Scump said he’s been enjoying it, it became clear that no one thinks it provides many incentives to less-competitive players.

As an example, Hitch brings up “cool ranks,” which FormaL exemplified with Valorant’s Radiant and Immortal ranks — part of an Elo system he says “people are grinding for.” Past that, FormaL elaborates that cosmetic and in-game rewards like “gear” and “double XP” could make casuals more interested in the grind.

Introducing a refined Elo system

cod wwii leaderboards
Reddit, u/Fereday7
A leaderboard from WWII, with some of CoD’s biggest players at the top.

The running theme for the conversation is fixing the Elo system, with critiques ranging from the placement system to ranking and de-ranking opportunities. FormaL and Scump brought up early Halo and CoD: WWII as better options, with the latter proved by how valuable earning a top rank was for visibility in the community.

Noting that WWII had a clearer system that changed your rank depending on wins and losses while weighing strength of opponent, Scump expressed obvious confusion: “I don’t understand. Everyone was saying like, ‘this is how it needs to be or it’s not going to be a ranked playlist’ and then they just dropped Black Ops 4 copy/paste.” 

In general, the group agrees that the current placement and ranking system fails to incentivize grinding as team success and strength of opponent are discounted and the mode doesn’t dynamically reward players with exciting ranks.

Odd Warzone glitch gives entire lobby a free win before match ends

Published: 22/Feb/2021 0:06

by Theo Salaun
Activision

Warzone

A new Call of Duty: Warzone glitch is a departure from the norm, as it rudely ends the match early before generously gifting every single player in the lobby a victory.

Battling in the nooks and crannies of Verdansk can be a confusing experience. Maybe you have casually sauntered around a dark, empty building only to come face to face with a practically invisible, camping Roze skin. Or, even worse, maybe you’ve run into hackers who simply knew where you were despite all powers of Ghost and finesse movement combined.

But the most confusing thing in Warzone is often when unintended things happen, such as dying to gas as someone abuses a stim glitch in the storm. Bugs and glitches have abused countless Verdansk warriors, from the stim glitch to the loadout freeze glitch and invisibility bugs.

This latest glitch has a very different vibe to it, though. Instead of being exploited by a minority of cheating players, it simply gives the entire lobby a win. While that’s likely annoying for players on heaters, things could be way worse than receiving a Warzone participation trophy.

When you think Activision cant surprise you aby more from CODWarzone

In a video shared to Reddit by ‘LegendWho,’ their team was getting toward the end of a Solos match with about 50 players remaining when, suddenly, the game shifted to a kill cam. Like the “Final Kill” cam during multiplayer matches, a replay of the latest kill started playing and the in-game chat opened up.

Very quickly, it was clear that nobody had any idea what was happening. The player had been casually driving around in a truck when they were joined by a variety of equally perplexed players as a wall of “eh?” and “what the f**k?” exclamations hit the game chat.

Wondering what on earth could have happened, they brought the topic to Reddit and also checked what was going on using the SBMM app. With that, they found out that literally everyone in the lobby was given a win for the match.

warzone reddit
Reddit
Some of the comments from LegendWho’s Reddit post.

At this point, it’s unclear what causes this glitch or how prevalent it is. In early February, a similar issue popped up where a team was given a win before landing, but that one was never confirmed to have been a win for every team in the lobby. 

While this isn’t as pressing an issue as glitches like the Stim and invisibility ones, it is a very confusing one and has yet to be placed on Raven Software’s radar — as evidenced by its absence on their Warzone Trello board.