OpTic Scump becomes 1st Call of Duty pro to win on 10 different CoDs

Following the OpTic Texas championship in the Call of Duty League’s Major 1, Scump has become the first player in CoD history to win a major event in 10 different titles.

It’s been a long and decorated career for OpTic Texas SMG Seth ‘Scump’ Abner. Whether you know him as Scumpii, ScumperJumper, or simply as the King – the CoD legend has been competing at a high level for over a decade.

From his days with Team Obey on Modern Warfare 3 to his latest escapades with OpTic Gaming, the red-haired renegade has been an omnipresent figure in competitive Call of Duty.

Now, with an OpTic win capping off CDL Major 1, the King has hit 30 major event wins. The achievement has made him the first player to ever win an event in 10 separate Call of Duty entries.

OpTic Scump makes history with wins on 10 different CoDs

30 event wins and the 1st player in CoD history to win an event in 10 different games? Congratulations to @Scump on the milestones 👑 pic.twitter.com/lnxn8e5ZC5 — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) March 8, 2022

While the CoD GOAT conversation typically leans toward Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, or Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow, Scump is always in the vicinity. The OpTic mainstay doesn’t have quite as many world championships, but his accolades are still nothing to scoff at.

After winning Major 1 on Sledgehammer’s Vanguard title, Scump has now won 30 major events across 10 titles. The former is quite the milestone, but the latter is literal CoD history.

Discussing this new benchmark on Reddit, fans were quick to point out just how ridiculous Scump has been. One user remarked: “12 years into competing and he’s still playing amazing,” while another noted that “10 different CODs is f**king nuts.”

And for those wondering if Scump’s play is still matching the success, the statistics from the Major 1 cup tell an impressive story. The King posted a 1.13 K/D on the weekend (per BreakingPoint), good for 7th among all players and third among SMGs.