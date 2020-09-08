OpTic LA, London & Paris drop players from CDL rosters

In a day full of roster moves the Paris Legion and London Ravens have dropped their full teams from the 2020 Call of Duty League season, and OpTic has parted ways with four of its players as well.

With one single tweet on September 8, the Legion announced they had released all five of the players on their roster from the organization headed into the offseason.

All of the Legion's players will be free agents for the offseason. There are rumors that the league will lower each team's minimum player-count requirement from seven to five (four starters and one sub), which might have made several of the pros expendable.

PARIS LEGION DROPPED PLAYERS

Denholm ' Denz ' Taylor

' Taylor Luke ' Louqa ' Rigas

' Rigas Conrad ' Shockz ' Rymarek

' Rymarek Zach ' Zed ' Denyer

' Denyer Paul ' Breszy ' Breszynski

' Breszynski Maik ' Phantoms ' Schmitz

' Schmitz Matthew 'KiSMET' Tinsley

Official statement : We want to thank all of these fantastic players that fought until the last second of the season with pride. We wish them the best of luck in the future. #EnGarde pic.twitter.com/ofdrhoeQQB — Paris Legion (@ParisLegion) September 8, 2020

A similar story seems to have played out across the English Channel with the Ravens, who also parted ways with the entirety of their 2020 roster on Sept. 8 as well.

Read More: Minnesota ROKKR release 7 players from CDL roster ahead of 2021 season

The timing of these announcements isn't a coincidence at all: per the league's offseason roster rules, any player not signed to an extension between September 6-13 automatically becomes a free agent.

LONDON RAVENS DROPPED PLAYERS

Matthew ' Skrapz ' Marshall

' Marshall Thomas ' Dylan ' Henderson

' Henderson Bradley ' wuskin ' Marshall

' Marshall Trei ' Zer0 ' Morris

' Morris Rhys ' Rated ' Price

' Price Dylan ' MadCat ' Daly

' Daly Byron 'Nastie' Plumridge

We want to thank our players who represented London with pride.



We appreciate the contribution that @skrapzg, @DylanCOD_, @wuskinz, @Trei, @RatedCOD, @MadCat & @Nastiee made in our inaugural Call of Duty League season.



We wish them all the best in their next ventures. pic.twitter.com/U5UVmu5p8O — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) September 8, 2020

While the European teams were busy cleaning house, the LA OpTic announced roster moves of their own - the release of substitute player Brandon 'Dashy' Otell, as well as Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-Lim, Martin 'Chino' Chino, and Darien 'Hollow' Chverchko,

Dashy was the hero of LA's crosstown playoffs match with the Guerillas, when he subbed in and helped OpTic narrowly avoid the upset. It's obvious he can play, so it will be interesting to see where the Canadian could end up next season.

A huge shoutout and thank you to @DashySZN. Young in your career, you’ve made an incredible impact on the Call of Duty scene. No doubt you’ll dominate wherever you land. We wish you the best of luck going forward 💚#OGLA pic.twitter.com/6mLlS3OQr2 — OpTic Gaming™ (@OpTicGaming) September 8, 2020

What's next?

Right now, London and Paris could very well be heading into the 2021 Black Ops Cold War season with a brand-new starting lineup, unless they decide to bring back any of their former pros.

As per league rules, however, players cannot negotiate deals with new teams until September 14, so it will be at least a week until we see any news on new signings.

Right now, London and Paris could very well be heading into the 2021 Black Ops Cold War season with a brand-new starting lineup, unless they decide to bring back any of their former pros.

As per league rules, however, players cannot negotiate deals with new teams until September 14, so it will be at least a week until we see any news on new signings.