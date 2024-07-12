OpTic Gaming’s Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Williams had an opportunity to play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 early, and the Call of Duty League pro is worried that the new diving and shooting mechanic might be too strong.

During an OpTic Gaming GameChat podcast episode, Kenny claimed that the diving and shooting mechanic is overpowered in CoD Black Ops 6. He gave an example of a player aiming down a hallway and getting taken down too quickly by an enemy who dives across the room.

Article continues after ad

“Being able to dive and shoot, Kenny said.” We told them you have to nerf it because the dive is so fast from the other POV.”

Amer “Pred” Zulbeari chimed in and expressed concern that pros might decide to GA the feature. GA stands for gentlemen’s agreement and occurs when pro players agree to ban something from the CDL.

“I can see diving and shooting being GAd because if it is the same as when we played it was broken,” Kenny responded.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As for Omnimovement, Kenny believes everyone will like the new feature, and it will be viewed as one of the best additions in recent history.

As explained in the reveal blog, Omnimovement makes it possible to sprint, slide, and dive in any direction. Combined with the diving and shooting mechanic, operators will have a full 360-degree range of motion.

“I think all of us will love omnimovement,” Kenny claimed. “Once you get it down, this is what the game was supposed to be years ago, and how was this not a thing for years.”

Article continues after ad

Kenny also praised Treyarch for creating great maps catering to competitive CoD and making the time-to-kill speed “perfect,” as it wasn’t too fast. Players will get a chance to play the upcoming title during an upcoming beta.

Treyarch also plans to give fans a look at gameplay during CoD Next on August 28. We expect the event to follow a similar format to previous iterations and include live gameplay from some of the 16 new multiplayer maps. Black Ops 6 officially launches on October 24.

Article continues after ad