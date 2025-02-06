OpTic Gaming bring Pred back after suddenly dropping star player

Before starting Major 2 Online Qualifiers, OpTic Gaming announced a massive roster change for its Call of Duty League team.

OpTic Texas performed below expectations at Major 1 in Madrid. Losses to Miami and Carolina knocked the defending world champions out of the tournament with a top-eight finish. Atlanta FaZe went on to win the closest Grand Final in CDL history over LA Thieves.

FaZe also won the first-ever Minor event earlier in the season. OpTic Gaming wasted no time in responding to Atlanta’s early season dominance.

Article continues after ad

And what better way for OpTic to do that than by rebuilding the roster that won the 2024 Call of Duty Championship?

OpTic Gaming drop Huke and re-sign Pred ahead of Major 2

OpTic Gaming announced that Pred is rejoining the CDL roster in place of Huke, who is now a free agent heading into Major 2 Online Qualifiers.

This comes after Huke initially replaced Pred on the team in December 2024. After rumors of the change started to appear across social media, OpTic legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner responded to questions about it on stream.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I don’t know what to say guys,” he replied honestly. “I’m not really involved in any of those talks. All that I know is that it’s personal reasons and it’s not really my place to talk about it.”

It remains unclear what caused the sudden departure, but Pred is back on the roster. The roster move comes at a perfect opportunity, as the league has a week off, giving the team plenty of time to shake off any rust in scrims.

Article continues after ad

Pred will be thrown right back into the fire in his first official match, as OpTic Gaming squares off against defending Major 1 champions, Atlanta FaZe, on Feb 14 at 6 p.m. EST. For more on Major 2 Online Qualifiers, check out the complete schedule.