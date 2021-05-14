OpTic, Empire, or FaZe to crash out of CDL Stage 3 Major early? - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major has arrived. The world’s best teams are battling for a share of $500,000, though some runs could be coming to a quick end. From OpTic Chicago to Dallas Empire and even Atlanta FaZe, here’s who might be in store for an early exit, according to our Reverse Sweep crew.

The latest CDL Major is now upon us with the first matchups already underway. Only one team will be walking away as Stage 3 champions when all is said and done.

After a challenging stretch for both OpTic and Empire, we could be seeing their runs come to an end sooner than expected. Moreover, FaZe will be looking to rebound after falling short in the Stage 2 finals but will history repeat itself?

