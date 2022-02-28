OpTic Dashy explains why he thinks the Call of Duty League format is “sh*t”

OpTic Texas CDL pro Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell has shared his thoughts on the format for the CDL 2022 season so far, and it’s safe to say he’s not impressed — but he insists not many of the pros are, either.

One of the key challenges faced by the CDL since its inception in the 2020 Modern Warfare season has been finding a format that works best for everyone, from the players to the fans.

The old MLG-style events are still revered by fans, and there has been a slight step towards that in the 2022 Vanguard season with four Majors and the regular season qualifier events working towards them.

As with any league in any sport, however, there are issues that people involved want to be ironed out.

During his appearance on the OpTic podcast from February 25, OpTic’s creative director Hitch asked Dashy how he was feeling about the season so far in general, and while he didn’t say he hated it, he didn’t sound particularly enthused.

“I guess the matches are a bit like they were last year, but I think the format, I’m not going to cap, I think it’s pretty sh*t,” he said. “Can I say that? If they fine me, they better fine everybody else!”

He elaborated on his point, saying that “the way it works is … everyone’s schedule is different.” He added that OpTic could play FaZe and the top five seeds while another team could get the bottom five, suggesting that strength of schedule plays a prominent factor in overall season performance.

Timestamp 15:47

Despite Dashy’s feelings towards the season format, it’s still very early days and Major 1 hasn’t even started yet at the time of writing.

As the season progresses, players and fans might warm to it more, and it’ll help give the CDL team a chance to figure out what works and what doesn’t ahead of the 2023 season.

With there reportedly being no new Call of Duty in 2023, that means two years of the 2022 release — which means even more time for the league to establish their best possible format.