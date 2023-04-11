Warzone 2 LMG is still “OP” as Season 2 nerf didn’t work

There’s an “OP” LMG in Warzone 2 that has just started to slide off the radar a little bit after it’s supposed nerf. Though, it doesn’t seem like anything has changed.

Over the last few weeks, the meta in Warzone 2 has undergone a pretty big shake-up, with some of the previously dominant weapons being nerfed into the ground.

The likes of the RPK and Fennec had stood atop the pick rate charts for some time, but players had been left scrambling to find replacements after their nerfs. Now, the ISO Hemlock and Sakin MG have inherited those spots, but not everyone is a fan of them.

That’s the case for YouTuber Metaphor, who has been digging to find alternative options, especially in the LMG category. And, well, he’s seemingly found one that was supposed to have been nerfed but remains “OP” in-game.

Best Raal MG loadout for Warzone 2

In his April 11 video, the Warzone 2 guru highlighted the Raal LMG as a weapon that players may want to pick up again, especially if they’re playing on Ashika Island.

“I think the Raal might actually be a top-tier meta LMG right now, this gun is insane the way that it kills people,” he said. “They said they nerfed it man but I think they lied. This thing doesn’t feel any different. This thing can insta-kill.”

The build is slightly different from what helped the Raal dominate previously, with the 26.5’ Demo Field Pro Barrel, SA Side Grip, and Cronen Mini Pro sight all taking the spots of other attachments.

Barrel: 26.5’ Demo Field Pro Barrel

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

As noted, the Raal has been on the fringes of the meta since its supposed nerf, with WZRanked having it as the 18th most-used gun currently.

That will likely change if players come around to Metaphor’s thinking. So, give it a try again.