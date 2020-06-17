One Warzone shotgun keeps firing blanks and players are fed up

A familiar issue with Modern Warfare’s shotguns is starting to annoy Warzone players, especially when it leads to moments where they get killed almost immediately after.

In Season 2, players clamored for a fix in Modern Warfare’s Multiplayer where shotgun slugs would be wildly inaccurate compared to the normal pellet spread they’re known for. The bug prompted a quick reply from Co-Design Director of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, Joe Cecot.

While the message at the time indicated these problems would be resolved in CoD’s Multiplayer. Months after Season 3’s update came and went, the same issues can be seen in Warzone.

“Never been one to rage quit but this one had me close,” user ‘Sundancelc’ said after they unloaded a clip of 12 Gauge Slugs from a VLK Rogue shotgun against an opponent at point-blank.

Even though there wasn’t much space in between the two opponents, the shotgun wasn’t very productive at connecting the short-range blasts.

In the middle of the fight, there were a couple of shots that managed to connect. But the chaos of the moment quickly made Sundancelc drop the ADS and fire from the hip – a historically favorable matchup for shotguns at close distances.

But it’s because of the ammunition type loaded in the VLK that made it impossible to hit the mark, even at that range.

“The current shotguns in Warzone are mostly slug,” user ‘Bla3k0ps’ said. “So that means no spray circle with dot. On the VLK the slugs make it impossible to kill in Warzone. It’s consistently worse than the base one.”

More players indicated that while the Dragon’s Breath variant is the most worthwhile depiction of the VLK, the slugs really hamper the gameplay.

“I saw the VLK and knew you were done,” ‘K1d-ego' explained. “I don’t know why they’re trying so hard to make that piece of s**t happen. There’s the dragons breath, the battle pass blueprint for it, and two versions of it in Warzone. It’s not a fun gun and no one wants to use it."

It was one of the worst times for Sundancelc to discover the slugs’ weakness in Warzone and will “stay clear of it from now on” until there’s a fix for the issue.