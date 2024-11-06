One of Black Ops 6’s most “busted” weapon is a gun no one uses

One of Black Ops 6’s most “OP” weapons is a gun that no one uses but has quickly gained attention thanks to a new post from an ex-pro player.

Despite a record-breaking launch, Black Ops 6 is not without problems. Players have noticed that the new Call of Duty title is littered with pesky bugs and still has some balancing quirks to iron out.

As noted by Tyler “TeeP” Polchow, a retired CoD pro turned content creator, one of the game’s least used weapons is completely “busted” and is in dire need of a nerf.

In a new X post (formerly Twitter), TeeP posted a clip of him using the AEK 973 Marksman Rifle, which, when modified correctly, has an “extremely fast burst and can one burst consistently.”

As seen in the clip, TeeP consistently takes down enemies with one burst, even when taking damage from return fire.

The former pro also revealed that with any 2-4 x Scope, the AEK gains an additional 30% to gun kick control, largely increasing accuracy and greatly reducing recoil.

He claimed that using this weapon sets up players for “free nukes” and told his audience to enjoy this hot tip until devs nerf the weapon.

The AEK-973 unlocks at level 34 and is most effective at mid to long-range. For those eager to give this weapon a go, TeeP also revealed his full build for the AEK 973, which we’ve broken down below.

Optic: Jason Armory 2 x

Jason Armory 2 x Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Under Barrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

The key to this build is the Rapid Fire modification, which boosts the fire rate. When combined with the AEK’s high damage output, this makes for a deadly combo and doesn’t impact accuracy much.

Based on the comments, it appears that TeeP isn’t the only one to notice this broken weapon. Many have called the gun their “secret” and “hidden gem” of Black Ops 6.