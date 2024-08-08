One Black Ops 6 change makes Zombies much harder & fans are embracing it

Surviving endless waves of zombies in Call of Duty has never been for the faint of heart, and Treyarch made sure of that in Black Ops 6 with a self-revive restriction.

Self-Revives are a support equipment item in Zombies that allow you to revive yourself after getting downed. To acquire these items in Black Ops 6, players need to create them at a crafting table.

Crafting calls for Salvage, which is dropped from zombies as ground loot. For tactical items, such as smoke or concussion grenades, players can craft as much as they want until their inventory is full or they run out of Salvage.

However, CharlieIntel confirmed that, to make higher-round gameplay more challenging in Black Ops 6, Treyarch limited the amount of Self-Revives you can have in a match to three.

This change is not new, as several classic CoD Zombies titles have enforced the restriction. In saying that, players are pleased to see it return.

This shouldn’t be confused with Quick Revive, a Perk-a-Cola that reduces the health regeneration delay time and the time it takes to revive a teammate by 50%. Quick Revive is also limited to three uses but they are different than Self-Revives.

“Huge! It’s just good we only get 3 overall lives now,” CoD Zombies YouTuber Syndicate argued.

While most of the feedback was positive, there is a segment of the player base that believes players should have more than three Self-Revives.

“Ok, I think this might be one of the first L’s,” a second user claimed. “I’m all for limiting self-revives, but maybe make it like five or so.”

Overall though, players are ready to earn high round runs without needing rely on an equipment item as a crutch.

“Honestly, good change. Zombies has become too easy,” a third commenter said.

Activision plans to reveal more information about Zombies at Call of Duty: Next on August 28, 2024. In the meantime, players can learn more about GobbleGums and the new save and quit feature coming to the game mode.