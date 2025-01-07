Off-meta Black Ops 6 AR is “overpowered” in Warzone with one twist

One of Black Ops 6’s best assault rifle is actually better than ever in Warzone, but it comes with a big twist compared to make it “overpowered.”

With a few rounds of weapon balancing being rolled out in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, guns from the newest Call of Duty are increasingly becoming meta. The XM4, C9, AK-74, and Kompakt 92 are some of the best options from the new game.

Of course, the meta choices aren’t the only ones that can propel you to a few wins. Warzone experts and players have been experimenting with a number of off-meta picks to try and open the meta even more.

Article continues after ad

That’s the case with WhosImmortal who, in recent days, has been trying to uncover a few “overpowered” guns. And, well, he’s got another one in the GPR 91.

Best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

The Black Ops 6 assault rifle has, at times, been popular in the battle royale is better than ever. Why, you ask? Well, that would be thanks to the Gunfighter Wildcard.

Article continues after ad

“This thing is already fantastic as a rifle outright, even with five attachments. You go through and add eight to this thing and it is utterly insane,” he said in his January 5 video.

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber noted that the build is incredibly “versatile” as he gets it the bullet velocity up to around 936 m/s. Oh, and it gets up to a 51-metre effective damage range.

Optic: Jason Armory 2x

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag II

Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Stock: Balanced Stock

Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Timestamp of 0:45

“One of the more versatile weapons in the game and with eight attachments it just feels utterly unstoppable,” WhosImmoral concluded.

As per WZRanked, the GPR is currently the 29th most popular weapon in Warzone. That solidifies it as being off-meta right now. However, that shouldn’t be the case – it is way too good to be ignored.