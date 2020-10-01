Odell Beckham Jr reveals bizarre favorite Warzone loadouts

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr might be one of the biggest stars in the NFL — but his choice for Warzone loadouts has left some fans scratching their heads.

In the final days of September, with Season 6 ready to cause a stir in the Warzone meta, OBJ decided to start streaming his gameplay and picked up some gaming superstars to join him.

A day after playing with Dr Disrespect, OBJ hit Verdansk with Chicago Huntsmen’s pro Call of Duty players Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and got a couple more victories under his belt, too. But one thing that caught people’s eyes was the loadouts Beckham had constructed for his ventures, which don’t seem like they’d be particularly common.

In his first loadout slot, Odell has his personal favorite class called “DAT JUICE” (not to be confused with another of his loadouts, simply “Dat JUICE”), which is an overkill loadout with two primary weapons: the Bruen Mk9 LMG and a HDR sniper in his back pocket.

Two long-range weapons like this isn’t exactly a common strategy, with many players opting instead to have weapons that work best at opposing ranges — for example, most might pair a HDR with an MP5.

That’s not all, though: he also has a loadout called “SNAP,” which once again features a HDR, but he’s tied it with a Kar98 marksman rifle too. Clearly, the man loves sniping.

Impressively, he also has the Obsidian camo, so you can never say that OBJ isn’t a pure grinder in every sense of the word — even when it comes to Call of Duty.

While other weapons have become more popular, especially with assault rifles such as the Kilo, M13 and M4 dominating the meta, Odell says that he sticks with the Bruen because he worked too hard to unlock it, which is a fair enough reason, to his credit.

Are we likely to take inspiration from OBJ’s off-meta loadouts? Probably not, but he makes it clear that sniping is his forte and, to his credit, he gets the kills to justify it.