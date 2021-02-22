Logo
Call of Duty

Odd Warzone glitch gives entire lobby a free win before match ends

Published: 22/Feb/2021 0:06

by Theo Salaun
Activision

Share

Warzone

A new Call of Duty: Warzone glitch is a departure from the norm, as it rudely ends the match early before generously gifting every single player in the lobby a victory.

Battling in the nooks and crannies of Verdansk can be a confusing experience. Maybe you have casually sauntered around a dark, empty building only to come face to face with a practically invisible, camping Roze skin. Or, even worse, maybe you’ve run into hackers who simply knew where you were despite all powers of Ghost and finesse movement combined.

But the most confusing thing in Warzone is often when unintended things happen, such as dying to gas as someone abuses a stim glitch in the storm. Bugs and glitches have abused countless Verdansk warriors, from the stim glitch to the loadout freeze glitch and invisibility bugs.

This latest glitch has a very different vibe to it, though. Instead of being exploited by a minority of cheating players, it simply gives the entire lobby a win. While that’s likely annoying for players on heaters, things could be way worse than receiving a Warzone participation trophy.

When you think Activision cant surprise you aby more from CODWarzone

In a video shared to Reddit by ‘LegendWho,’ their team was getting toward the end of a Solos match with about 50 players remaining when, suddenly, the game shifted to a kill cam. Like the “Final Kill” cam during multiplayer matches, a replay of the latest kill started playing and the in-game chat opened up.

Very quickly, it was clear that nobody had any idea what was happening. The player had been casually driving around in a truck when they were joined by a variety of equally perplexed players as a wall of “eh?” and “what the f**k?” exclamations hit the game chat.

Wondering what on earth could have happened, they brought the topic to Reddit and also checked what was going on using the SBMM app. With that, they found out that literally everyone in the lobby was given a win for the match.

warzone reddit
Reddit
Some of the comments from LegendWho’s Reddit post.

At this point, it’s unclear what causes this glitch or how prevalent it is. In early February, a similar issue popped up where a team was given a win before landing, but that one was never confirmed to have been a win for every team in the lobby. 

While this isn’t as pressing an issue as glitches like the Stim and invisibility ones, it is a very confusing one and has yet to be placed on Raven Software’s radar — as evidenced by its absence on their Warzone Trello board.

Call of Duty

Modern Warfare’s AS Val coming to CoD Mobile Season 2

Published: 21/Feb/2021 20:06

by Julian Young
Call-of-Duty-Mobile-AS-Val-Reveal-Twitter-Picture
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

In another teaser for CoD Mobile’s second season, it’s been revealed that the AS Val assault rifle from Modern Warfare 2019 will be making its mobile debut when Season 2 kicks off in March.

Season 1 of CoD Mobile is scheduled to end on March 10, and the game’s next season is anticipated to kick off the following day. As the excitement around Season 2 continues to grow, Activision and TiMi Studios have been fueling the hype train via the game’s Twitter account.

While the popular Shoot House map from MW has already been confirmed for Season 2, the developers surely have plenty of other content they are keeping under wraps (for now). However, the devs have revealed another piece of content coming in S2: the AS Val assault rifle from Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone AS Val
Activision / Infinity Ward
After it was introduced in Season 6 of Modern Warfare/Warzone, the AS Val was the AR of choice for many top-tier players.

On February 21, the CoD Mobile Twitter account teased an image of a mystery gun and asked “A new weapon is in the works! Can you guess what it is?” The replies were quickly flooded with fans who identified the weapon as the AS Val from the 2019 CoD title.

The tweet also included official confirmation on when fans can expect to see the weapon in-game: “Coming in the next season of CoD Mobile.”

This was more than enough to satisfy players’ expectations on when the AS Val would be dropping into the mobile title for the first time.

The AS Val reveal is the second major teaser from the CoD Mobile team on what players can expect in S2. With New Order (S1) wrapping up on March 10, there’s still plenty of time for Activision and TiMi to continue hyping up the game’s next chapter.

When it was released in Modern Warfare and Warzone, the AS Val quickly found its way into the arsenal of many streamers and top-tier players. Despite being an assault rifle, the gun provides a powerful balance of speed and stopping power that allows it to compete with other ARs and even SMGs.

Although there’s been no official confirmation of when CoD Mobile’s next season will start, players can expect it to go live around March 11. In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on all the information that Activision and TiMi reveal about Season 2 before its release.